Matt Sands opens truck repair business south side of Elgin

To grow a business, you need to be able to expand.

And that’s exactly what Matt Sands did earlier this year.

With great mentors in Dale Salber and Ryan Schrunk, and the support of Elgin businessman Ron Beckman, Sands took his truck repair business which he had operated out of his service truck, and expanded it into one of Beckman’s quonsets on the south edge of Elgin.

Sands Land & Cattle LLC may sound like an odd name for a business which focuses on all types of truck repair, but it works for the Petersburg native.

With 20 years of experience in the truck repair business, he has spent most of the last two years meeting the customers’ needs wherever the need may arise.

“Elgin/Petersburg is home,” he said on a brisk Friday morning at the quonset. With his wife Marie and mechanic Richard Ulrich there, Sands explained how he first asked Beckman about the chances of renting a bay.

Word of mouth soon spread about the quality of work Sands was doing which led to more business coming his way and the need for more space which Beckman provided.

“It worked out good for Ron and me,” he said.

Working six days a week, and available on Sundays when needed, Sands said customers can come to him or he will take the service truck to where they are.