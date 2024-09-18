Math teacher resignation accepted with regret

The District #18 Board of Education accepted, with regret, the resignation of math teacher Dorothy Heithoff at last week’s school board meeting. Heithoff, who has taught at the school for the past 10 years, will be retiring at the end of the school year. Superintendent Mike Brockhaus told the board the school has already begun the process of advertising for a person to fill the position.

In other action:

TeamMates — As part of the meeting, the board approved a transfer of $500 to the TeamMates account to be used to cover the costs of background checks for mentors. It was stated that every few years existing mentors must have background checks.

Agent — The Elgin Education Association (EEA) was approved as the bargaining unit for salary negotiations for the 2026/27 and 2007/28 school years.