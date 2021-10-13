Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91 of Elgin, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-7 pm Thursday at the church, with a 7 pm vigil service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface School, PO Box 379, Elgin, NE 68636. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Mary Jean was born January 29, 1930 to Fred and Lucy Schindler at Elgin. She grew up on a farm near Elgin, was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended and graduated from St Boniface School.

Mary Jean was united in marriage to Duane Koinzan on July 10, 1948 at St Boniface. They lived in the Elgin area for 32 years.

After the Duane’s death in 1980, Mary Jean moved to Stuart, NE where she operated the Elkhorn Bar until 1995.

In 1982, she was united in marriage to Ray Meusch of Stuart.

She became the mother of five stepsons.

While living in Elgin she was a member of the St Boniface Choir, St Boniface Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also active in the American Legion and Altar Society while living in Stuart.

She moved back to Elgin in 2014.

She is survived by her five children: Steve (Lois) Koinzan of Valentine, Vickie (Don) Moser of Elgin, Randy (Mary) Koinzan of Elgin, Janet Koinzan of Elgin, Pam (Kevin) Wentz of Bismarck, ND; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; five stepsons: Kevin (Crystal) Meusch of Atkinson, Ron (Lori) Meusch of Bellwood, Kurt (Laura) Meusch of Stuart, Roy (Teresa) Meusch of Kearney, Darrel (Michelle) Meusch of O’Neill; 18 step grandchildren, and seven step great grandchildren and one sister Rosie Schueths of Elgin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Koinzan in 1980 and husband, Ray Meusch in 1988, her parents, four brothers, Bert Schindler and wife Stella, Max Schindler and wife Darlene, Vince Schindler and wife LaRaine, Fr. Frederic Schindler OSB, sister Betty Thiele and husband John, and brother-in-law Hank Schueths.

She will be remembered for her spunk, great sense of humor and strong will. She loved to make people laugh by sharing her life experiences. She enjoyed telling her grandkids that she thought she knew everything when she was young too.

One of her favorite sayings was from Fr. Frederic, “Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart”.

