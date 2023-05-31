Mary C. Dozler, 80, of Albion, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin, NE.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday at church with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com