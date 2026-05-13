Mary Ann Mescher, 90, of Albion, NE, passed away on May 6, 2026, surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Albion, with Fr. Frank Baumert and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating. Following the service, a luncheon was held, after which the procession went to St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg, NE, where interment took place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

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Mary Ann Mescher was born on June 26, 1935, in Albion, NE, to Ralph J. and Mary G. (Niemeyer) Simons. She attended District #84 country school north of Albion and later helped on the family farm until her marriage. On May 25, 1955, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Anton John Mescher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. Following their wedding, they lived in Newman Grove for a short time before moving near Albion, where Mary Ann devoted her life to caring for her family and helping alongside her husband on the farm, including milking cows and tending to daily farm life. Following Anton’s passing, Mary Ann moved into town in 1988.

Mary Ann was a faithful member of St. John’s and St. Michael’s Catholic Churches and was active in their respective altar societies, the Petersburg American Legion Auxiliary, and the Corner Quilters in Albion.

Mary Ann enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, quilting, gardening, and caring for her flowers. One of her greatest joys was making each grandchild a special baby blanket and afghan, gifts that will continue to be treasured for years to come. Mary Ann was a very dedicated Nebraska Cornhusker fan, never missing a volleyball or football game. She also enjoyed planting and caring for her garden and flowers as well as. Her family fondly remembers her tamale and pickle wraps which she always made for special occasions and gatherings.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Jim (Alice) Mescher; Nancy Reicks; Kate (Dave) Seier; and Fred (Connie) Mescher all of Albion, NE; 14 grandchildren: Amy (Brett) Freudenburg; Angie (Al) Primrose; Jenna (Troy) Watson; Jamie (Blake) Steinkruger; JoLynn (J.R.) Kahlandt; Shannon (Mike) Tupe; Kim Reicks; Buddy (Shalysse) Reicks; Shelly (Ryan) Fisher; Jeremy (Nicole) Seier; Melanie (Jason) Rankin; Megan (Brian) Kollmorgen; Matt (Dani) Mescher; McKenzie (Jacob) Salter; 34 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Carol Mescher of Elgin, NE; Mary Ann Mescher of Albion, NE; close niece: Jeanette Simons of Albion, NE; along with other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Anton John Mescher; brothers: Leonard Simons; Jim (Harriet) Simons; Donald (June) Simons; Stanley (Clara) Simons; sister: Marie (Ralph) Borer; Regina (Mike) Dohmen; friend: David Arends; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Edward Mescher; Viola (Leo) Swanson; Alvina (Cliff) Lodge; Ray Mescher; and Robert Mescher.