Martinsen, Pelster lead Wolfpack at Creighton Invite last week

CREIGHTON — The weather was nearly perfect last week and the Wolfpack track team turned in a strong performance at the Bulldog Invite.

Battling foes from schools they don’t regularly see on the track schedule, EPPJ more than held their own.

Braelyn Martinsen continued her strong spring. She finished third in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events and ran a strong leg in the 400 meter relay. Earlier in the day she placed second in the long jump.

Kayton Zwingman finished near the top in both the 400 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles.

Gemma Miller (shot put), Megan Wright (discus) and Mady Kurpgeweit (high jump) all medaled in their specialty events.

On the boys side, Evin Pelster again medaled multiple times (long jump, 800 meter run). Trey Rittscher and Max Henn showed well in the shot put while Jarek Erickson again medaled in the discus.

Wausa won the women’s team title with 129 points, one better than Bloomfield at 128. Other team scores were North Central 92, Creighton 74, EPPJ 48, Randolph 38 and Osmond 9.

Creighton won the boys team championship with 141 points followed by Bloomfield 102, Wausa 99, North Central l84, Osmond 43, Randolph 27 and EPPJ 25.

