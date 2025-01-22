Martinsen nets 24 in win over Stuart

ELGIN — It took a while to get revved up, but when it did the Wolfpack scoring machine couldn’t be stopped Friday night. Behind 24 points from Braelyn Martinsen and 10 more from Mady Kurpgeweit, Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Stuart 51 to 37.

The 14-point margin of victory made the game look like a one-sided affair and, indeed it was in the second half, but the first half was another story.

Both teams came out cold to start the game and, with 3:32 to go before halftime, the score was tied at 11-all.

That’s when the game’s momentum switched to the side of the Wolfpack. Great defense turned into instant offense as the Wolfpack closed out the half on a 13-0 run. It began with a steal and layup from Martinsen who would later add two free throws.

