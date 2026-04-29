Martinsen medals in 100, 200 at St. Mary’s Invite

O’NEILL — Two track meets in two days may have been too much for the Wolfpack last week.

After turning in some of their best performances this season one day earlier at Humphrey (see separate story), medals proved to be hard to win at the St. Mary’s Invite.

The Wolfpack girls, led by senior Kayton Zwingman, finished with 46 points in the day-long meet. Plainview won the girls team title with 136.5.

For the girls, they were led by junior Braelyn Martinsen who medaled in the 100 (second) and 200 (third).

Kayton Zwingman placed second in the 300 meter hurdles, earning a spot in the Norfolk Classic to be held this Thursday, April 30.

Gentry Zwingman won the 3200 meter run. Gemma Miller took third in the shot put.

In the boys team race, Riverside took the top spot with 89.5 points. EPPJ finished ninth in the 10-team field with 23 points.

Ethan Hansen brought home a second place medal in the 400 meter dash. Max Henn placed third in the shot put. Fifth place medals were won by Justice Blecher (discus) and Trey Rittscher (shot put). Matthew Kerkman garnered a medal, finishing sixth in the 1600 meter run.

Next up for the Wolfpack is the Niobrara Valley Conference Track & Field Championships to be held Saturday at Bassett. Competition gets underway at 10 p.m.

Individual results were:

Girls

100 — 1. Taylor McIntyre, CV, 12.44 seconds; 2. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 13.57

200 — 1. Taylor McIntyre, CV, 25.61 seconds; 3. Braelyn Martinsen, EPPJ, 28.35; 6. Anna Dworak, EPPJ, 28.80

400 — 1. Avery Hardisty, Plainview, 1:00.69; 6. Kayton Zwingman, EPPJ, 1:05.48

800 — 1. Taylen Stark, NV, 2:25.78

1600 — 1. Delani Runnels, NV, 5:46.30

3200 — 1. Gentry Zwingman, EPPJ, 14:55.82

…..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.