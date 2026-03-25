Martinsen, Kurpgeweit named to all-NVC first team

Two members of the Wolfpack girls basketball squad were named to the Niobrara Valley Conference first-team all conference.

Selections were announced Wednesday morning.

Named to the first team were juniors Braelyn Martinsen and Mady Kurpgeweit. Each averaged over 14 points per game as the Wolfpack compiled a 18-6 season record.

Other first team selections were Gracie Williamson and Adyson Petersen, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Gracyn Painter, Ainsworth; Delani Runnels and Taylen Stark, Niobrara-Verdigre; Miley Pike, Santee; Mya Lewis and Karlene Kepler, North Central.

Wolfpack senior Kayton Zwingman headed up selections to the all-conference second team. Others named to the second team were Kyra Tubbs and Annie Ludwig, Stuart; Tatum Ickes and Cherish Williamson, O’Neill St. Mary’s; Aubrinee Tuttle, Santee; Jaylee Lechtenberg and Elly Zeisler, Boyd County; Amber Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre; and Reece Taylor, North Central.

Earning honorable mention were Paige Wolinski and Rose Woeppel, CWC; Emerson Mlnarik, St. Mary’s; Talia Saunsoci, Santee; Willa Flynn and Jaylee Good, Ainsworth; Kit Painter, North Central; and Kyla McCarthy, Boyd County.

Selections are made by conference coaches at the end of the season.