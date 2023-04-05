Martinsen, Busteed chosen to attend 2023 Girls State

Two juniors from Elgin Public School have been chosen to attend American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State in June.

Baylee Busteed, the daughter of Casey and Steve Busteed, and Brenna Martinsen, the daughter of Jamie and Chad Martinsen, were announced as Elgin’s representatives to the annual event to be held in Lincoln on June 4-10. No alternate was announced.

According to information provided by Jan Henn, president of Elgin Unit #229 Auxiliary, Busteed and Martinsen will study local, county and state government processes in this nonpartisan political learning experience. Every spring, the Auxiliary Girls State program provides approximately 25,000 young women with a hands-on educational opportunity designed to instruct tomorrow’s leaders in the privileges and duties of responsible citizenship.

Delegates receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mythical political parties. They then campaign, hold rallies, debate and ultimately vote to elect city, county and state officials.

Two outstanding citizens, known as “senators,” are selected at each of the 50 Girls State sessions held across the country to represent their state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C., in July.

Founded in 1919, the Auxiliary is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization.