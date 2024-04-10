Marlene A. Henn, 90

Marlene Ann (Kaster) Henn was born on December 4, 1933 to John and Anna (Sehi) Kaster and entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater, with Father John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, April 9 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick’s Cemetery

Marlene attended country grade school and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill with the class of 1951. Floyd Henn and Marlene Kaster were married on June 2, 1954 at rural St. John’s Catholic Church. To this union four children were born: Cindy, Brenda, Pam and Kevin. The couple lived and farmed southwest of Clearwater until Floyd’s death April 4, 2016. Marlene continued to live on the farm until recently.

Marlene was a member of rural St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s Christian Mothers.

Her Catholic faith was a very important part of her daily life.

She enjoyed attending garage sales, camping, playing cards, gardening and the outdoors.

She is survived by three children: Brenda (Paul) Kuhlman of Petersburg, NE; Pam Braband of Elgin, NE; Kevin Henn of Clearwater, NE; son-in-law Frank Bohaboj; grandchildren: Kurt (Rita) Bohaboj of Bennington, NE; Keith Bohaboj of Fremont, NE; Alan (Aleisha) Bohaboj of Howells, NE; Jeremy (Amanda) Kuhlman of Edmond, OK; Matthew (Amanda) Kuhlman of Beatrice, NE; Christopher (Teri) Kuhlman of Gibbon, NE; Benjamin (Ashley) Kuhlman of Hickman, NE; Nathan (Lexee) Kuhlman of Lincoln, NE; Danielle (Ryan) Hassenstab of Lincoln, NE; AJ Braband of Cleveland, OH; Dean (Rhea) Braband of Omaha, NE; Michael Braband of Elgin, NE; Beau Henn of Norfolk, NE; Derek (Jill) Henn of Ewing, NE; 27 great-grandchildren, two additional great grandchildren joining the family this summer, brothers-in-law Leonard Kerkman and Dean Henn, sisters-in-law Raedean Henn and Jan Henn; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Cindy Bohaboj; parents John and Ann Kaster, in-laws Sylvester and Ada Henn; son-in-law Ray Braband, sisters Carol Schuster and Judy Kerkman, brothers and sisters-in-laws Roger & Marge Henn, Danny Henn, Delores Henn, Lois (Bob) Camp, Mary Jane Overton, Mary Jane Henn and Terry Henn.