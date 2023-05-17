Marilyn J. Schrad, 85, of Petersburg, NE, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home in Petersburg.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 (today), at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. Joseph Sund officiating.

Burial will follow at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, NE.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Marilyn Jean Schrad, daughter of Marcellus and Kristine (Week) Henn was born on July 14, 1937, at Los Angeles, California. She was Baptized on July 18, 1937, at St. Joseph’s Church and Confirmed on June 9, 1946, at St. Boniface in Elgin.

She went to schools: St. John Berchman in Raeville and St. John the Baptist in Petersburg. Following high school, she attended Wayne State College.

On December 29, 1958, Marilyn was united in marriage to David Schrad. The couple lived in Pilger, Elgin, Raeville and Petersburg. She taught for three years at District #75 east of Raeville and District #45 in Raeville for one year. She also worked at Coast to Coast in Albion for six years and the Petersburg Locker for 13 years.

Marilyn was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, and was an active member of the community. She taught CCD for many years and was the St. John’s Altar Society Officer.

She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Marilyn helped put up hay on the farm and enjoyed gardening. She loved her moss roses. She constantly baked loaves of bread every week and baked for her family. Marilyn enjoyed sitting outside looking at the lake with all the waterfowl on it.

Marilyn is survived by her husband: David Schrad of Petersburg, NE; three children: Cheryl (Pat) Veik of Elgin, NE; Mike Schrad of Petersburg, NE; Maureen (Jim) Henn of Petersburg, NE; five grandsons: Adam (Heather) Veik of Elgin, NE and family: Landyn, Sawyer, Myles and Adalyn; Danny (Meghan) Veik of Elgin, NE and their children: Chase and Caden; Cory (Ashleigh) Henn of Albion, NE and family: Austin, Brady and Jayce; Joseph (Rachel) Henn of Hickman, NE and children: Alvina, Brinley and Paetyn; Edward (Lacey) Henn of Albion, NE and family: Cullen and Noah; granddaughter: Mariah (Shayne Kimbrough) Henn of Albion and children: Ty and Harper; two brothers: Duane Henn of McCook, NE and Gerry (Mary Kay) Henn of Elgin, NE; four sisters: Deanna Stokes of Petersburg, NE; Shirley (Vet) Stuhr of Petersburg, NE; Bev (Mike) Seier of Neligh, NE; Jody (Les) Daniels of Petersburg, NE; Sisters-in-law: Vickie Henn of Omaha, NE; Terri Schmitz of Albion, NE; Rosemary Heying of Petersburg, NE; Carol (Dave) Scheffler of Albion, NE; brother-in-law: Ken (Doris) Schrad of Elkhart, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Marcellus “Sal” Henn and Kristine (Week) Henn; brothers: Richard Henn and Norman Henn; sister-in-law: Margurite Henn; brothers-in-law: Walter Stokes and Robert Heying; great-grandson: Kane Henn; great grandbabies Kimbrough and Henn.