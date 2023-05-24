Marietta Kay Crosier, 91

A celebration of life for Marietta Kay Crosier, age 91, of Oakdale, Nebraska will be 11 a.m. June 3, 2023, at Oakdale Community Center. John Petersen will officiate, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

Kay died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Nebraska.

*****

Marietta Kay Crosier was born on November 29, 1931, near Elgin, Nebraska to Harry and Betty (Weeder) Wilkinson. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1949. Kay married Raymond “Swede” Crosier on November 20, 1949, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale.

The couple was blessed with two children, Steven and Robin. They made their home in Oakdale.

Kay was an active member of the Methodist Church and the UMW. She was the pianist for the Methodist church for many years and a den mother for the Boy Scouts. Kay enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, bowling, puzzles, and quilting.

She was an avid reader and was on the library board for many years.

Kay is survived by her husband, Swede; son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Tammy Crosier of Castle Rock, Colorado; daughter, Robin Eckert of Oakdale; three grandchildren, Scott Eckert of Lincoln, Nebraska, Alexandria (Tabatha) England of Littleton, Colorado, and Jesse (Lo) Crosier of Castle Rock, Colorado; three great-grandsons, Atlas England, and Maylon and Cedar Crosier; a future great-granddaughter, Quinn England; sister, Cheri (Don) Wood of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; brothers, Mark Wilkinson of Evansville, Wyoming and Tom Wilkinson of Oakdale; and sisters-in-law, Betty Bennett of Mt. Vernon, Washington and Nancy Wilkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty (Ot) Buelter, Barbara (Eldon) Marsh, and Harriet (Don) Marsh Smith; brothers, Robert Wilkinson and John Wilkinson; and brothers-in-law, Al Bennett and Charles (Eunice) Crosier.