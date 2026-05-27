Marie Elizabeth Smith, 92

Marie Elizabeth Smith, age 92, of Elgin, passed away peacefully at her home on May 5, 2026.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Elgin Christian Community Church in Elgin with Pastor Jonathan Braden.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2026 at the church in Elgin.

A Private Family Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery here in Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

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Marie Elizabeth Smith, was born on June 3, 1933, in Colome, SD, to Lloyd Edgar and Grace Jeanette (Fladebo) Carley. She graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1951. On May 17, 1951, Marie was united in marriage to Leland “Lee” Smith at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Long Pine, NE. Together, they built a life filled with family, hard work, and simple joys.

Over the years, Marie lived in Norden, Ainsworth, Elsmere, Grandview, Sunnyside, WA, Columbus, and Elgin. Marie and Lee owned and operated the Gambles Store in Elgin, NE. She also dedicated much of her life to caring for others as a wife and homemaker and also worked at Rays Superette in Elgin and in home health care.

Marie was a member of the Methodist Church and later the Elgin CC Church. She enjoyed embroidery, ceramics, sewing and garage sales with her sister, and watching her favorite television shows including Jeopardy!, Golden Girls, RFD, and Wheel of Fortune. She also loved listening to and dancing to country western music. More than anything, Marie treasured the time she spent with her family.

Survivors include her daughters: Karen Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, NE, and Pam Smith of O’Neill, NE; nine grandchildren: Carley Grim (Josh Head) of Neligh, NE; Bernadine (John) Havlicek of Lincoln, NE; Shannon Smith (Shawn Ingraham) of North Loup, NE; Amber (Jarod) Speigel of Columbus, NE, Jill (Eric) Spenner of Tekamah, NE; Misty ( Quinn) Stevens of Mt. Sterling, KY; Mindy Sams (Kenny Sandusky) of Richmond, KY; Chad Warneke of Tilden, NE; Joel (Lindsey) Eisenhauer of Skiatook, OK; 23 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, special friends: Bernice Siems, Al and Ramona Hagenmeister and Peg Hanlin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Lee Smith; parents-in-law Earl and Lois Smith; son: David Smith; stepdaughter: Connie Hankin; grandson: Jerold Obershaw; brothers: Harold (Opel) Carley and Marvin Carley; sisters: Violet (Dick) Fernau and Joy (Ervin) Harr; sons-in-law: Jim Eisenhauer; Leo Obershaw; Joe Hankin brothers-in-law: Aubrey (Dorothy) Smith; Stan (Shirley) Smith; Dean (Vel) Smith; and sisters-in-law: Fern (Les) Ferris; Marjorie (Junie) McDermott.