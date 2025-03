March 4, 2025 Proceedings, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 4th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Tabled all BOC & BOE Meeting minutes. Public comment.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved administrative plat.

Approved resolution opposing the mandatory electronic branding.

Authorized publication of bid request for painting museum church.

Heard from District Court Clerk regarding legislative and judicial developments.

Authorized Clerk to advertise for bids for micro-surfacing 6.5 miles of Orchard north Road.

Opened and accepted bid for Elgin East culvert project.

Approved bid for spraying of courthouse lawn for 2025 growing season.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 11 oversize permits and 11 underground permits. Approved purchase of a 2007 Mack truck.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 12, 2025

ZNEZ