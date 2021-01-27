Lutheran church helps Elgin Bargain Box

Sharon Taake (left), Tilden, president of the Immanuel Zion (IZ) Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA), hands Linda Kerkman, Elgin, a check for $475 dedicated to the “Raise the Roof” campaign of Elgin’s Bargain Box. The donation comes from the IZ Giving Tree encouraging generosity for a cause during the Christmas season, and the online auction of one of 47 quilts IZ women stitched in the last year destined for Lutheran World Relief. Donna Sallach, Albion, was the high bidder for the quilt. The Bargain Box continues its efforts to raise money to repair the roof. As of January 22, 2021, about $15,000 has been received toward the $53,290 needed for roof repairs. Donations can be made at the Bank of Elgin. E-R photo/LMorgan