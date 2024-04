Wolfpack senior Dylon Lueking is going to have a very busy June.

Earlier this spring it had been announced that he would play in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic football game in Norfolk. It was announced last week that he will also be playing in another all-star game.

Lueking will be a member of the ‘West’ team playing in the 47th annual 2024 Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game.

The game will be played at Hastings College.