Lori Ann Knight, daughter of Gaylon Ernst and Mary (Werning) Nichols, was born January 31, 1961, in Neligh, NE. Lori attended elementary school at Park Center, then Wheeler Central High School, where she graduated with the class of 1979.

Lori married Lynn Cole and from this union their son Brandon was born. The couple later divorced.

Lori worked in Grand Island helping her aunt paint and clean apartments. She also worked as an in-home aide for the elderly. Lori also bartended at the Hungry Horse Saloon in Ericson, NE.

Lori loved living life to the fullest. She enjoyed motorcycle rides, kayaking, and tanking down the Cedar River. Life is an adventure and Lori took full advantage of it.

She loved animals and was known for and will be remembered by all of her friends and family for her big smile and wonderful hugs.

Lori is survived by her son: Brandon Cole of Lincoln, NE; mother: Mary Nichols of Thedford, NE; three sisters: Sandy (Dean) Held of Stockham, NE; Gayla (Brad) Kovanik of Thedford, NE; Becky Heerten of North Platte, NE; Aunt Mary McCain of Grand Island, NE; special friends: Joeline Baratta of Ericson, NE and Marcia Bartels of Grand Island, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Gaylon; grandparents: William and Pearl Ernst; John and Elizabeth Werning.