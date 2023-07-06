Lordemann children part of Nebraska Ambassadors of Music who toured Europe

The family of Eric, Jenna, Emma and Riley Lordemann partook in the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music trip to the European continent June 9th – 27th.

Emma and Riley Lordemann were nominated to attend the trip by Boone Central Schools Choir Director Michelle Wright. Eric and Jenna attended as traveling adults. The trip was arranged with Nebraska Ambassadors of Music and Bob Rodgers Travel.

The Lordemanns were part of a group of over 300 Nebraskans to make the trip. Emma and Riley, along with 5 other Boone Central students, worked fundraising events over the past 18 months to help cover the cost of their trip. Preparations for the trip began with a planning camp in Henderson, NE on April 1, 2023. At the camp, the students auditioned for placement in the band and received copies of their music for both band and choir.

Emma played the flute in the band and sang as Soprano I in the choir. Riley played the tuba in the band and sang as Bass 2 in the choir. The trip started with the students attending a band and choir camp at Wayne State College June 9th – 11th. The student had an intense rehearsal schedule with band directors Eric Farlander, Mike Koch, Larry MacTaggart, director of the US Air Force Band, who also composed some of the pieces for the band and choir, as well as Bob Snider, director of the US Armed Services Band. The Nebraska Ambassador Choir was led under the directoion of Dr. Matthew Armstrong of Wayne State College.

The camp finished with a Bon Voyage concert in Ramsey Theater.

For more details on their trip, see this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.