Longtime art teacher to retire

After spending 41 years in a career that she has loved, Rita Heithoff has announced her plans to retire. Admitting it was not an easy decision to make, Rita recently sat down to reflect on her journey throughout her years in education.

She began, “I think on some level I always wanted to be a teacher. I loved watching Romper Room as a child and doing the craft projects with Captain Kangaroo. I had awesome elementary and high school teachers who influenced my decision a lot. They had high expectations for us to learn the material, but they made it fun as well. I guess I have always looked forward to going to school. I have continually been in school in some way, either as a student or teacher, since first grade in 1964.”

Continuing, she explained, “I went to grade school in Raeville and graduated high school from Elgin Public in 1976. I received both my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Wayne State College.”

In 1981, after graduating from college, Rita began her teaching career by traveling part-time between Pope John, St. Boniface, St. Michaels, and Petersburg Public schools. She then took on her first full-time position as an art teacher in Ewing but finally found her way home to Elgin Public.