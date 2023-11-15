Lois L. Bettendorf, 89 of Elgin, NE passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Saunders House Assisted Living in Wahoo, NE.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Elgin Community Christian Church in Elgin with Rev. Mary Avidano Hubert officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at the Oakdale Cemetery, Oakdale, NE.

Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Community Christian Church.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Lois Lucille Bettendorf, daughter of Alfred “Ray” and Lila Harriet (Dalton) Pollock was born December 17, 1933, at Neligh, NE.

She attended school in Oakdale and graduated with the class of 1952.

On August 8, 1952, Lois was united in marriage to Noel J. Bettendorf at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. From this union Lois was blessed with three sons: Rollie, Steven, and Mark. In January of 1956, they moved to Norwalk, CA where they lived until 1971 when they returned to Nebraska and made their home in Elgin.

They owned and operated the Gambles Store until 1984. Lois later worked as the assistant Librarian at the Elgin Library from 1985 until her retirement in September of 2013.

During those years she was also a caregiver as well as working at the Elgin Review. Lois moved to Wahoo in 2019 to be closer to family.

She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. She really loved her Tuesday night Bowling league, and the Bergstrom Reilly team was always a competitive team. She always loved the coffee breaks over the years whether downtown at the café or later at the Senior Center.

She mentioned many times how fortunate she was to have those friendships to lean on after losing her husband.

Lois is survived by her three sons: Rollie (Nancy) Bettendorf of Stanton, NE; Steve (Gigi) Bettendorf of Bennet, NE; Mark (Beverly) Bettendorf of Wahoo, NE; eight grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren with another due next Spring; brother LaVern Pollock of Neligh, NE; sister-in-law Glenice Pollock of Oakdale, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Noel in 2010; brother Don Pollock, sister Ruth Carr, brothers-in-law Dewey Carr and Robert Bettendorf sisters-in-law Sharon Pollock and LaVonne Bettendorf.