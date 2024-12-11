Lois K. Zegers, 93, of Petersburg, NE, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held Monday at Levander Funeral Home, Albion, NE, with a 7 p.m. wake service

Lois K. (Temme) Zegers, daughter of Bernard and Christine (Niewohner) Temme was born on October 1, 1931, at the Temme farm, 6 miles east of Petersburg where she lived the first 18 years of her life. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE. Lois attended District 51 country school and St. John the Baptist Catholic School.

On May 9, 1950 Lois was united in marriage to George “Jim” Zegers at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They had five children: Larry, Terry, Deb, Jan, and Sandy. Lois was an active partner in the farming operation, and also worked for 10 years at the Boone County Hospital.

Lois was known for her ability to make homemade pies and potato salad. She enjoyed her card clubs, quilting, golfing, and her coffee times with friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

She is survived by her son: Larry (Carlene Pelster) Zegers of Petersburg, NE: daughter: Deb Petsche of Hickman, NE; daughter-in-law: Sherri (Dave) Peterson of Norfolk, NE; two sons-in-law Rob Merrill of Norfolk, NE; Steve (Barb Hanson) Lodge of Petersburg, NE; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister: Leona Seier of Albion, NE; sister-in-law: Loretta Zegers; along with relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; son: Terry Zegers; daughters: Sandy Lodge; Jan Merrill; grandchildren: Carrie Zegers: Andrew Peterson; three sisters; three brothers; and sister-in-law: Sylvia Temme.