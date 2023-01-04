Local students among UNL graduates

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of history at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Dec. 16.

Following is a list of graduates by hometown.

Elgin — Hunter Gates Reestman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction

Petersburg — Zachary Douglas Reicks, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Kyle Anthony Schumacher, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with highest distinction; Lauren Elizabeth Seier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction

Tilden — Mark John O’Brien, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Albion — Katie Machell Goodwater, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with high distinction; Carsen Jo Grape, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ashtin Lynn Kaumans, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Trey Thomas Schafer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration