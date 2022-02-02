Lisa Payne files for re-election

There was just one new election filing last week at the Antelope County Courthouse.

County Clerk Lisa Payne has filed for re-election. Among the other county officials who have filed for re-election are:

County Sheriff — *Robert Moore, Republican

County Assessor — *Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns, Republican

Clerk of the District Court — *Angela Mortensen, Republican

County Treasurer — *Deb Branstiter, Republican

Weed Authority — Robert Lewis and Rachel Shrader

The primary election deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is Tuesday, Feb. 15. For non-incumbents, the deadline to file is Tuesday, March 1.

There are a number of elective offices of local interest. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.