Liquor License Renewal-City of Elgin

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01, a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2022, for the following retail liquor license to-wit:

KNBB Enterprise LLC

dba/Elgin One Stop

501 N 2nd Street in Elgin,

Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal license may be filed by any residents of the City of Elgin, on or before February 10, 2022, in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearings will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: January 12, 2022

ZNEZ