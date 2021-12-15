Liquor License Hearing

Minutes

Elgin City Council

December 6, 2021

Mayor Schmitt called the liquor license hearing to order at 7:16 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmen present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

Also present was Kristin Childers, Don E. Poulsen, and Janet Koinzan.

The Council reviewed the liquor license application from KNBB Enterprise LLC, dba Elgin One Stop.

There was no public opinion either written or oral.

Following review of the application, a motion was made by Niewohner to approve said liquor license. A second to the motion was made by Kittelson. Roll call vote: Ayes, Niewohner, Dvorak, Miller, Kittelson; Nays, none; Absent, none. There being 4 ayes and 0 nays and 0 absent, Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed.

There being no further business to come before the Elgin City Council, Mayor Schmitt declared the hearing adjourned. The meeting ended at 7:19 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: December 15, 2021

ZNEZ