Liquor License Hearing — Antelope Country Club

NOTICE OF LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPLICATION OF ANTELOPE COUNTRY CLUB FOR A CLASS C LIQUOR LICENSE.

Notice is hereby given that Antelope Country Club address: 52580 E Hwy 275, Neligh, NE 68756 on the premises described as follows: on the entire 100-acre tract in the NW 1/4 of Section 35, the NE 1/4 and the SW 1/4 of Section 34, all in Township 25 North, Range 6 West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska, has filed an application with the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission for the issuance of a Retail Liquor License Class C.

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning the issuance of said license on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at 9:45 AM, in the Commissioner Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska.

All persons desiring to give evidence either verbally or by affidavit in support of or in protest against the issuance of said license may do so at the time of the hearing.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 1, 2020

ZNEZ