LInus Borer selected for all-state

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will be represented later this month with a selection to the Nebraska All-State Choir.

PJCC junior Linus Borer, the son of David and Lindy Borer of rural Elgin, was selected to be a part of the all-state choir.

According to PJCC Music Instructor Lowgaen Schmidt, it is an audition only group consisting of students grades 9-12 from across the state of Nebraska.

“They will get together November 17 and 18 to practice together as a large group at UNL’s Kimball Recital Hall and in the afternoon on November 19 they will perform at the Lied Center in Lincoln,” Schmidt told The Elgin Review.

