Linda C. Schindler, 78, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler, 7805 West Center Rd, Omaha with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 9, at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 6116 Dodge St, Omaha.

Linda requested that loved ones bring quilts she made for them to drape over the pews.

Interment will be Saturday, January 10, 2026, at noon at St Boniface Cemetery, Elgin.

*****

When Linda was planning her funeral and was asked about her obituary, she said “I loved all my nieces and nephews more than anything. And I lived a good life. I don’t want any of that other stuff in there.”

She was the Best “Aunt Inda” we could ever have. She showed her love in many ways, but most beautifully in the quilts she made for each of us.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Barb (Bill) Dinslage, Ron (Sally) Schindler and Charlene Tarsney; her nieces and nephews who adored her; many great-nieces and great-nephews; one great-great-nephew and two great-great-nieces; and her German family, Martin Redhardt (Antoneta Berisha) and Monika, Alice and Milena Redhardt.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Stella Schindler; siblings, Larry Schindler and Cheri Cavanagh; husband, Chuck Broghammer; and special friend and companion, Dave Pelster, the love of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank for the Heartland, https://foodbankheartland.org/ or the College of St Mary, https://www.csm.edu/