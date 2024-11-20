Lincoln woman dies in rollover accident

A one-vehicle accident north of Elgin late Sunday night claimed the life of a Lincoln woman. According to Antelope County Sheriff Bob Moore, Laura Schindlbeck, 47, died from injuries she sustained in an accident which occurred near the intersection of Highway 14 and 523 Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

Moore said Schindlbeck was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer Utility SUV headed northbound towards Neligh when the vehicle dropped a wheel off the road. He said she attempted to regain control but failed to do so as the vehicle rolled. He said she wasn’t wearing seatbelts and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Elgin Rescue Squad was summoned to the scene as were members of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department. The ambulance transferred her to Antelope Memorial Hospital where she later died. Investigating the accident was the Nebraska State Patrol and the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department.

Moore said Schindlbeck was the second motor vehicle fatality in the county in 2024. “I’ve seen a ton of fatalities (in my career) from over-correcting.”