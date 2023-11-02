LINCOLN, HERE WE COME

ELGIN — For the last three years, the Wolfpack have ‘knocked on the door’ of the state volleyball tournament only to be denied entry by the likes of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lindsay Holy Family and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

On Saturday evening, they kicked the door down to claim a spot in the tournament to begin Thursday in Lincoln.

Having earned a berth in the district finals as a ‘wildcard,’ they showed they belong among the elite eight by sweeping the Deshler Dragons 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17.

“We’ve got to bring it at this point in the season. Everyone is going to be good,” Coach Jordynn Luettel said after the match. “The girls were clicking tonight. Our serve receive was on point, we served very aggressive…I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”

At St. Boniface Auditorium, playing in front of their fans, some who were in line before the doors opened one hour before the match, the team turned in a near flawless performance.

