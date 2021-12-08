Lights & Libations set for Sunday night

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” and members of the Elgin VFW Auxiliary are willing to prove it by welcoming all to join them in a bus tour showcasing the area holiday lights this Sunday, December 12. The event entitled “Lights and Libations” is a new one for the group designed to help raise funds for veterans.

The local organization’s President, Julie Dwyer, explained, “The idea came from a similar event that Mary Alice Dwyer shared with the group that is held in Spalding, Nebraska. We just kind of modified it to make the event our own.”

For the cost of a $20 ticket, beginning at 5:30 at Boomerang’s, attendees will enjoy a variety of appetizers prepared by Jodine Meis and Mary Alice Dwyer, as well as a choice of hot cider, wine, or hard cider. A cash bar will also be available, but you must be 21 or older to attend. The first bus tour of lights will leave Boomerang’s at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be found at Dean’s Market or The Bank of Elgin. Julie added, “You can also purchase by contacting any VFW Auxiliary Member.” Other VFW Auxiliary board members include Deb Warren, Secretary; Pam Becklun, Treasurer; and Korene Fehringer, Chaplain. She then explained, “to be a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, you must have a Father, grandfather, …. a family member who was a veteran of such. Also, men can now become members. Locally, Kyle Warren, Mike Dwyer, and Mark Dwyer are all members.”

