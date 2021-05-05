Lifeguard hired; pool to open May 30

A crisis has been averted, tensions have been eased.

Elgin’s shining diamond of a swimming pool will be fully-staffed and will open for the season later this month.

The Elgin City Council, meeting Monday night, approved the opening of the pool for Sunday, May 30. That decision came after the council approved the hiring of additional full-time and part-time lifeguards.

After advertising pool employment opportunities in February and March, then hanging posters and touting the need for lifeguards in an article last month in The Elgin Review, nine young women stepped forward to apply for the positions.

Hired Monday night as lifeguards were Allyson Selting, Elizabeth Selting, Harlie Bode, Theanna Dunn, Emma Lordemann, Brenna Martinsen, Caydence Guthard, Miranda Ahrendt and Erin Schwager. Pool help hired earlier this year were Sue Vanis, Hayley Stamp and Lexi Bode.

In the days leading up to the opening, Pool Manager Vanis will be working with the lifeguards on training and necessary certification.

City Superintendent Donnie Poulsen told council members the pool will be ready, after Sunday, to fill and add the necessary chemicals.

More information about times costs for season passes, etc., will be announced in the coming days. To read about other action of the city council meeting turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.