Library use continues to grow

It’s not everywhere where one receives positive feedback for a job well done.

Yet, the July Elgin City Council was one such place last week.

Meeting on Wednesday night, July 6, Librarians Barb Bode and Dianne Gunderson presented their annual report and, upon its conclusion, Mayor Mike Schmitt and other members complimented the pair on a job well done.

“Keep up the good work,” Schmitt said.

Elgin continues to have one of the finest, and busiest, libraries of its size. Those numbers were reflected in the report Bode and Gunderson shared.

Perhaps the busiest activity is one which just concluded — the summer reading program.

Bode and Gunderson said the program was again successful. This year’s theme was “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Story time was hosted on Monday and Wednesday mornings; and an afternoon activity time for older children was held on Thursdays during June.

“We have averaged between 20 and 30 children (for morning and afternoon activities),” Gunderson said.

Another activity called Reading Challenge attracted 29 participants which as many as 20 will receive prizes for reaching a plateau. Prizes to those completing the program will be awarded.

Among the highlights of the annual report were:

• Lego League — Between 40 and 50 young people participate every month.

• Users up — The library has 306 registered users, that number is up by 18 from one year ago. Circulation for the year (May 31, 2021 thru May 31, 2022) totalled 5,118 items.

