LHNE sweeps Wolfpack in season opener

ELGIN — Opening night of the volleyball season didn’t quite turn out the way Elgin Public-Pope John would have liked.

On Thursday night, Lutheran High Northeast (LHNE) once again dominated the Wolfpack, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-17.

The match marked the beginning of Coach Elizabeth Selting’s career at the helm of the Wolfpack program and, one thing is for certain, there will be better days.

On this night, however, EPPJ didn’t have what it takes to compete against the Eagles.

In the first two sets, EPPJ was able to keep pace with the Eagles in the early going.

In Set #1, the Wolfpack took a seven to six lead on a service point by senior Kaylee Ramold.

That would be the last lead for EPPJ in the set. As the Eagles pulled away, the Wolfpack put together three consecutive points at the end of the set, highlighted by a kill from senior Lexi Bode.