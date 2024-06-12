LeeAnn M. Dozler, 85 of Elgin, NE passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024, at her home in Elgin, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, NE, with Rev. John Norman officiating.

Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Raeville, NE.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

LeeAnn Marie Dozler, daughter of Leo Peter and Marie Susan (Rueth) Baumgartner, was born on June 22, 1938 on the family farm northwest of Petersburg, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, NE and received her education at St. John’s Catholic School in Petersburg. Following graduation she moved to Marshfield, WI where she worked as a telephone operator for two years.

On August 13, 1958, LeeAnn was united in marriage to Berton C. Dozler, Sr at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg, NE. From this union they were blessed with four children.

They made their home on a farm 2.5 miles west of the Raeville corner where they lived and farmed, before moving into Elgin in 1988.

LeeAnn was a member of St. Boniface Church. She helped teach CCD for several years at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville and helped make many of the banners that hang in the church.

She enjoyed making flowers and did so for many weddings and other events. She had a passion for genealogy and devoted countless hours to researching family history and making family history books.

LeeAnn is survived by three sons: Randy (Tami) Dozler of Princeton, MO; Robert Dozler of Elgin, NE; Berton (Janet) Dozler, Jr. of Elgin, NE; two granddaughters: Jasmine and Jamie Dozler of Elgin, NE; two step-grandchildren: Michael Thomas of Lincoln, NE and Nicki Thomas of Omaha, NE; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Luellen (Jim) Landgren of Ord, NE; one brother-in-law: Allen Dozler of Lincoln, NE; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Berton Sr. in 2023; her parents; and her daughter Beverly Dozler in 1985.