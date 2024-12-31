LDNE no match for EPPJ at tourney

MADISON — Balanced scoring gave Elgin Public-Pope John the edge Friday as they defeated Lyons-Decatur Northeast 49 to 33 in the opening round of the Madison Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament.

The Wolfpack’s five starters (Kayton Zwingman, Braelyn Martinsen, Kate Furstenau, Callie Heithoff and Mady Kurpgeweit) scored seven or more points in the game.

EPPJ jumped out to a 28 to 14 lead at halftime, then extended their lead to 46 to 20 after three quarters. In each of the first three quarters, the Cougars were held to single-digit scoring.

The Cougars found something to build on as they outscored the Wolfpack 13 to three over the final eight minutes of the game.

Furstenau, a senior, led the way for the Wolfpack, sinking three treys and finishing with 13 points. Martinsen was the only other player to score in double-digits for EPPJ, finishing with 10.

…See more at this week’s Elgin Review.