LaVerne Hoefer, 99

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023 (today), at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville, with Fr. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation was on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk, NE.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

LaVerne Hoefer, son of Linus Hoefer and Anna Rueth, was born on July 3, 1923, at home near Elgin, and was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

As a young man he attended country school west of Elgin and graduated the 8th grade. He enjoyed socializing and attended many dances at the Raeville Hall. It was there that he met his sweetheart and courted her by bringing her ice cream every Sunday evening.

On May 4, 1948, he married the love of his life, Bernadine A. Kuhlman, at St. John the Baptist Church in Petersburg. Shortly after marrying Bernadine the couple joined St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and began their life together.

The couple lived west of Raeville where they raised their five sons, engaging in farming, livestock, and electrical work. Vern enjoyed television and they were one of the first in their neighborhood to get a television and later a satellite dish. Later, long after retirement, he moved to Elgin when his wife (and favorite cook) decided she wanted to try city living. Wine making and inviting visitors to his wine room was something he truly enjoyed.

Vern continued to help Rick and Bob with farming, driving truck with his CDL well into his 80’s, and tinkering in the shop and on the farm. He enjoyed auctions, gardening, reading, and taking his 4-legged companion Snoopy, on 4-wheeler rides to chop musk thistles and not answering his cell phone.

Vern loved ice cream and chocolate cake especially when he could enjoy it in the comforts of “Berni’s Café”. Vern had a great sense of humor and enjoyed teasing anyone who he could get a rise out of including his wife, children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and friends.

He never knew a stranger and always made quick friends with everyone he would meet.

He enjoyed many trips with his sweetheart, Bernadine. They had many travel adventures together including France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Italy, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and extensive travel of the lower 48 states.

He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 74 ½ years: Bernadine Hoefer of Elgin; five sons: Fred Hoefer of Lindsay, NE; Dean (Sandi) Hoefer of Columbus, NE; Rick (Val) Hoefer of Petersburg; Tom (Kathy) Hoefer of David City, NE; and Bob (Jaci) Hoefer of Elgin; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Lucille Kuhlman; Mary Ann (Norm) Mack; and Pat Stehly; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Carol; grandson: Mark; daughter-in-law: Karla; daughter-in-law: Pat; his parents; parents in-laws: Ben and Anna Kuhlman; brother and sister-in-law: Delmont and Mary Ann Hoefer; brother-in-law: Bernard Kuhlman; and many 4-legged friends.