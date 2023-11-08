Larry M. Temme, 58 of Petersburg, NE passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Bryan-East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. John Norman and Deacon John Starman officiating. Burial to followed in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

*****

Larry Michael Temme, son of Jerome and Elizabeth “Betty” (Reestman) Temme was born on January 3, 1965, in Tilden, NE. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith. Larry grew up on a small farm east of Petersburg, NE with his four siblings. He attended St. John’s school through the eighth grade and then Petersburg High School graduating with the class of 1983.

Following graduation Larry pursued his lifelong dream of supporting the town and county that raised him. He started working at the Petersburg Locker straight out of high school, this is where he learned how to own and operate a business.

On September 11, 1993, Larry was united in marriage to Radene (Naeve) Arends at St. John’s Parish in Petersburg, NE. From this union Larry gained two loving stepchildren and was blessed with two more sons.

In 2007 Larry purchased the grocery store formerly known as Andres, now Rae Valley Market. In 2012 a new grocery store building was built where it remains currently. In 2015, Larry purchased the grocery store in Newman Grove, NE, with his brother Tom, renaming it Shell Creek Market. He also managed the Lindsay Cooperative Grocery Store in Lindsay, NE.

Larry’s love for the community was evident from the organizations he was involved with. For many years, Larry refereed basketball games. He was a member of the Young Men’s Club, parish council, parish workforce, Petersburg Booster Club, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Sons of the American Legion, and American Legion Riders. After getting married and having kids he realized that it takes a community to raise your kids. He sat on the Boone Central School Board for 12 years and was a current member of the Petersburg Industrial Development Corp., Petersburg Community Foundation, Boone County Development Agency as a charter member, and a Boone County Commissioner.

Larry enjoyed racing, concerts, camping, sports, and motorcycles. He enjoyed making the trip to Sturgis every year. He also enjoyed the community that raised him. Most importantly he loved watching his children and now his grandchildren grow in the community and their achievements. In his words, “I’m proud and privileged to have been a small part of it.”

Larry is survived by his wife of 30 years Radene Temme of Petersburg, NE; children: Brett (Gina) Temme of Albion, NE; Garrett Temme of Petersburg, NE; David Arends of Petersburg, NE; Krissy (Dustin) Guthard of Petersburg, NE; one grandson: Asher; three granddaughters: Caydence, Ashlynn, and Kynlee; siblings: Deb (Ray) Schlecht of Clearwater, NE; Alan (Jeanne) Temme of Petersburg, NE; Barb (Larry) Korth of Randolph, NE; Tom (Staci) Temme of Newman Grove, NE; along many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles; niece: Shannon Temme; and great-niece: Olivia Temme.