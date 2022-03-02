Larry Frank Starman, 74

Larry Frank Starman age 74 of Wynot, Nebraska died on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial was at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot with military rites by the Wynot American Legion Post 31. Visitation was held on Monday, February 28, at church, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Pallbearers were Austin Lampman, Rylie Lampman, Troy Norman, Jerry Kastrup, Ross Kastrup, and Jim Hans. Honorary pallbearers were the Wynot American Legion Post 31, the Wynot Memorial Committee, George Koch, and Chuck Sutherland.

*****

Larry Frank was born on May 5, 1947 in Tilden, Nebraska to Lawrence Henry and Loretta Elizabeth (Schroeder) Starman.

Larry attended St. Boniface school in Elgin, Nebraska until 1966. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and took basic training at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then took advanced infantry training at Fort Carson, Colorado. He served in the Vietnam War from October of 1967 to 1969.

He received the Bronze Star for his bravery in action. Larry was married to Carol Lordemann from 1971-1988.

To this union three children were born, Julie, Scott, and Terri.

Larry farmed from 1969-1974 near Elgin, then went into truck driving in 1978. In 1981 he began working in the Hog Confinement business near Scribner, then in Blair, and finally in Oakland, NE. Larry married Bonnie Jean Edmonds in 1991 in Oakland, NE. They purchased a home near Wynot, NE.

Larry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Wynot American Legion, VFW, and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He loved fishing, hunting, feeding his birds, visiting with friends, woodworking, and making things and giving them away to others.

Larry is survived by his wife Bonnie of 30 ½ years; three children Julie Lynn (Larry) Lampman of Papillion, NE, Scott Robert (Kirstin) Starman of Windsor, CO, Terri Ann (Kent) Deming of Papillion, NE; seven grandchildren; godchildren Michelle Casio, Ben Zegers, Lacey Lallman, and Ryleigh Forgey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Starman; godchildren Jeremy Koth, and Kelly Kramer.