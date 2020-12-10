Large Sale at Elgin Livestock Sales

Over 2,000 head sold at annual Black Angus Influence auction at Elgin Livestock Sales.

When the calendar gets close to December, one day always comes to mind. That would be Christmas Day, December 25.

For cattlemen in and around Elgin, there is a second day that ranks right up there with Christmas. That would be the big Black Angus Influence Auction held annually at Elgin Livestock Sales, Inc.

This year, the auction happened to fall on the last day of November, Monday the 30th. The weather cooperated as it was dry and not so cold that people didn’t want to venture out – some say a snowy day makes for a better sale but all agree, good, quality stock brings the buyers.

On this day, as the sale began, the electronic scale remained blank as it apparently wanted the day off. The good news is that there is always a backup plan – while it may not be as fancy or as convenient, it still works.

Sellers and buyers were settled in their seats, stomachs full from a tasty lunch. Auctioneers and spotters were at the podium, poised to shout out for each bid. One or more of the workers were in the ring among the cattle, paddles in hand. Their job is a simple but important one, get the stock in and out of the ring safely and efficiently while showing off the quality of the stock to potential buyers.

Approximately 2,112 head of calves and weigh ups passed through the ring that day. Auctioneer Ted Baum noted that demand was again excellent on all classes.