Brian and Kelsey Selting are proud parents of of a baby girl born July 7, 2023 at 7:50 a.m.

Lainey MaryAnn Selting weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 20 3/4 inches long.

She was welcomed home by siblings Carter, age 11; Kinley, 9 and Hayley 6.

Grand-parents are Gene and Angie Selting of Elgin; Tony and Angela Muller of Milford.

Great grandparents are Nancy Selting of Elgin; and Ardyce Schrader of Newton, Kan.