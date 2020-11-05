Lady Trojans deny EPPJ a state tourney berth

PIERCE — The Wolfpack’s quest for a 20th victory and a berth at the Class D-1 State Volleyball Tournament was dashed by Hartington Central Catholic Saturday.

The Lady Trojans came up big in crucial moments in the match to win the match 25-21, 25-21 and 25-19.

The match pitted two talented teams, one would pull ahead only to see the other team fight back. But at the end of each set, the Lady Trojans found a way to win and, in doing so, advance to state.

In Set #1, the Lady Trojans built a 17 to 13 lead. EPPJ answered back as a double block by Harlie Bode and Skyler Meis on Brynn Wortmann switched momentum. Meis then put together two ace serves and a kill by Harlie Bode tied the score at 17-all. The teams traded points to make the score 21-all. The Lady Trojans, capitalizing on kills from Makenna Noecker and Grace Wortmann plus an ace serve from Brynn Wortmann to close out the first set.

The Lady Trojans built an early three-point lead in Set #2 and rode the cushion for much of the set. The Wolfpack made a late run to cut the lead to two points, 22 to 20, on an ace serve by Meis. For all the big game highlights turn to this weeks Elgin Review.