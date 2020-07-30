Kyle John Riesberg, 24 of Waukee, Iowa, passed away July 17, 2020.

Kyle John was born October 4, 1995 in Kenosha, WI to his parents Michael and Renee (Sehi) Riesberg. At a young age Kyle’s family moved to Waukee, IA. He attended Waukee High school where he graduated in 2014. At a young age Kyle knew the value of hard work and the passion of operating heavy equipment, a career which he genuinely enjoyed.

Kyle had many interests from working on pickup trucks to being a Nebraska Husker football fan. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. Kyle’s kind heart, friendly personality and social character gave many people the gift of knowing him. Those who called him friend or family knew he would give the shirt off his back if it meant helping someone. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

His love and memories will be carried on by his parents Michael and Renee; sister Megan (Chris) Beckman and their children Cora, Ainsley and Connor; maternal grandparents Merle (Pat Evans) Sehi; paternal grandparents Lee Riesberg and Mickey Riesberg; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Lois Sehi and uncle Brett Sehi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kyle Riesberg Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo branch or Venmo @kyleriesbergmemorialfund-1 for future designation. Online condolences may be left at caldwellparrish.com