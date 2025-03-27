Kurpgeweit, Martinsen selected for NVC first team

Postseason recognition came last week as the Niobrara Valley Conference announced selections to the girls all-conference teams.

Two members of the Wolfpack girls team, sophomores Braelyn Martinsen and Mady Kurpgeweit were named to the first team. They were the leading scorers on a team which posted a 18-6 record.

They were joined on the first team by Gracie Williamson (JF) and Pyper Ickes (SO) – St. Mary’s; Mileyl Pike (JR) – Santee; Mya Lewis (SO) – North Central; Reagan Stracke (SR) and Addison Steinhauser (SR) – Stuart; and Ella Moses (SR) – CWC.

