Kody J. Scarlett, 49

In Loving Memory

Kody Jay Scarlett was born to Mick & Kathy Scarlett on August 3, 1976 in Ord, Nebraska. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2025. A funeral service was held on October 19 in his current home state of Tennessee where he was laid to rest.

Kody was a kind, gentle, and loving soul. His boisterous laughter could fill a room. He drove truck for a living, and logged many miles over the road. While doing so he helped many a stranger who would be down on their luck, whether buying them a tank of gas, a meal, or giving them a ride to their next stop, always saying to them, “Tell me your story.” He found his voice when he found his faith, and wasn’t bashful about sharing his love of the Lord.

He did not shy away from telling people that if your desire is to go to heaven, Jesus is the only way. He was very active in the Bethlehem Baptist church, where he made many friends who welcomed him with loving, and open arms.

His outright joy was his son Kaden. He worked hard to provide for his family, that work ethic instilled by his parent’s while being raised on the family farm.

He is survived by his son Kaden Jay Scarlett, and his mother Shannon, parent’s Mick, and Kathy Scarlett, sister Heidi (Martin) Wid, brother Ryan (Jen) Scarlett, nephew Trevor, and niece Samantha.

A celebration of Kody’s life will be held at a later time.

We love you Kody, and will forever miss you, until we meet again in all the glory of our Heavenly Father.