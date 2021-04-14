Kittelson, Meis lead EPPJ at Battle Creek Invite

BATTLE CREEK — The Wolfpack track teams encountered tougher com-petition last week, competing at the Battle Creek Invite.

Breezy winds accompanied sunshine and early spring temperatures. Teams from Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic and O’Neill dominated the girls division. EPPJ placed ninth in the 12 team field with six points. Battle Creek won with 141 points, Norfolk Catholic was second with 120 and O’Neill took third with 115.5. Sophomore Skyler Meis finished fourth in the triple jump and the 3200 meter relay team placed fifth to account for the Wolfpack points in the final standings.