Kittelson ‘leaps’ his way to the State Track Meet

ATKINSON — Wolfpack colors will again be part of Burke Stadium in Omaha this week.

Wolfpack freshman Myles Kittelson earned a trip to state by virtue of his performance at the District D-4 Track & Field meet held at West Holt High School.

Kittelson’s reward of a trip to the state meet came as a result of finishing second in the long jump. He jumped a personal best of 19’11 1/2” at the meet. He will compete today (May 19) in the long jump.

The Wolfpack had a number of other athletes who turned in outstanding performances, but just missed out on a trip to state.

The Wolfpack girls 1600 meter relay team (Skyler Meis, Brenna Martinsen, Theanna Dunn and Elise Ruterbories) posted their best time of the season, finishing fourth in the event. Ruterbories, running the final leg, passed three runners.

Wolfpack sprinter Corbin Kinney almost made it to state. Running in the finals of the 110-meter hurdles, Kinney was edged at the finish line and finished third. The top two in each individual event qualify for state. For the complete story turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.