Kenyan inspires local philanthropy during visit to Elgin

By: Jane Schuchardt

Not everyone has the desire to travel to Kisumu, Kenya, 8,316 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, to another continent, and another hemisphere. Though what if a Kenyan comes here, right here to Elgin, and stays for a week?

That happened in September when Elly Opondo came to Elgin to learn about agricultural practices. He expected to go home with knowledge, maybe some ways to adapt small herd, flock, gardening, and educational practices in order to help the charity he directs called St. Jerome Emiliano Ramula Integrated Child and Family Support Centre.

What he got was so much more — enough to bring tears to his eyes, a sincere thank you on behalf of “my kids” at the St. Jerome school, and a repeated “I am humbled. I am humbled.”

….See more at the Elgin Review.