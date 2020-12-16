Kenneth Pollock, 88

Funeral Service for Kenneth A. Pollock age 88, of Neligh, NE were held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh with Pastor Norlyn Bartens and Charles Schmidt, officiating. Burial followed at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Visitation was held Monday, December 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. Masks and social distancing was required due to the current health concern at both visitation and funeral service.

Kenneth Alfred Pollock was born on the farm October 26, 1932 in Frenchtown Township Antelope County Nebraska to David Blaine and Chloe (Snell) Pollock. Kenneth died on December 11, 2020 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was raised on the family farm attending rural elementary school and graduated from Ewing High School in 1950. He boxed with the Golden Gloves when he was young. Kenneth was baptized in 1941 and confirmed on May 14, 1961 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh and a faithful member until his death. Kenneth worked at the Ewing Sale Barn during High School and upon graduation at his cousin’s gas station in Ewing, NE. In April 1952, he began working for Contois Motor Company in Neligh, NE as an auto salesman and later as auto sales manager. Kenneth worked for Contois Motor Company for 41 years. He was a realtor and was involved in agriculture until his death.

His lifelong passion was raising cattle, farming and ranching. He was a busy man always driving here and there. He was available to family and friends to provide guidance and advice.

He fulfilled his lifelong dream of being a pilot and became a licensed private pilot and owned his own plane. He enjoyed music and recorded many CD’s from his organ and keyboard for his church and family. On October 21, 1951 he married Phyllis Faye Carlson who died February 16, 1992. Children Debra, Brenda, Blaine, and Peggy were born to this union. Following the death of Phyllis, Kenneth married Dr. Shirley Claassen in 1993. Dr. Claassen’s son, Melvin Danson, completed his high school years in their household. Other children of Shirley’s include Martha Andersen, Maria Hinkston, Paul Danson, Todd Danson, and Jim Danson.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents David Pollock (1887-1972) Chloe Grace (Snell) Pollock (1889-1994). He was preceded in death by his brothers David Rodney Pollock and Ralph Pollock and sister Alta (Dale) Raasch. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis in 1992.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Dr. Shirley Claassen, his children: Debra and husband Galen Furstenau of Tilden, Nebraska; Brenda and husband Charles Schmidt of Lincoln, Nebraska; Blaine and wife Katerina Pollock of Canton Obwalden, Switzerland; and Peggy and husband William McAllister of West Point, Nebraska. He is also survived by his sister, Alice and husband Arthur Busshardt of Neligh, Nebraska. Kenneth is survived by 14 grandchildren. Ryan (Shelly) Furstenau, Neligh, Cory (Jenny) Furstenau, Tilden, Kara (Joshua) Johnson, Gretna, Kent (Megan) Furstenau, Gretna, Korinna (Joel) Rodencal, Lincoln, Nathan (Sarah) Schmidt, Lincoln, Brendon (Amy) Schmidt, Lincoln, Jennifer (Nathan) Roberts, California, Kristina Pollock (fiancée, Nick), California, David Pollock, California, Emily (Travis) Steinhoff, Fairbury, Faith McAllister, Texas, Mariah (Garrett) Jacobsen, Neligh, Josiah (Jacy) McAllister, Omaha and 27 great grandchildren.